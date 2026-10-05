Nene Royal has welcomed the title “Daughter of the Nation”, saying she is proud of herself for persevering since childhood and grateful to everyone in Thailand and around the world who supported her.

The 16-year-old Thai singer, whose real name is Rattikarn Amloy, spoke to reporters on Sunday after receiving a hero’s welcome in Bangkok following her historic victory on the US talent show America’s Got Talent.

Nene said she was proud of how far she had come and wanted to thank her younger self for continuing to work towards her dream.

Photo by Suppanatt Rattanathanaprasan/Thai PBS

“I’m proud of myself. I want to thank myself when I was very young, when I was seven or eight years old. I want to thank that little girl for bringing me to this future that has become real, and for continuing to practise and move forward,” she said.

To be honest, the words ‘Daughter of the Nation’ are very powerful, she said, she is very impressed and proud of herself.

Nene travelled on a parade vehicle around Siam on Sunday, where large crowds of fans gathered along the route to celebrate her victory.

She said she was particularly happy to see people cheering for her and calling her name along the parade route.

Nene recounted how she had been overwhelmed when the winner was announced on America’s Got Talent, saying she had not expected to hear her name called.

Photo by Suppanatt Rattanathanaprasan/Thai PBS

“I was in shock. I didn’t think they would call my name and say I was the champion. I almost fainted,” she said.

She said she had even practised a simple celebration gesture before the announcement, but was so shocked that she could not remember what she was doing when her name was announced.

Photo by Suppanatt Rattanathanaprasan/Thai PBS

Nene said she already has plans to continue making music, with performing her own songs on concert stages being one of her dreams.

“I’m secretly working on music now,” she said.

She also said she plans to focus on making music and occasionally go on concert tours.

Nene said she had been surprised by the number of offers to become a brand presenter, saying there were more than 10 potential deals.

Photo by Suppanatt Rattanathanaprasan/Thai PBS

“I’m amazed because I’ve seen actors and international stars doing so many endorsements. I never thought I would become a presenter too,” she said.

Her father, Narong Amloy, said the family was concerned about how quickly Nene’s career had taken off and that professional advice and a management team would be needed to help her handle the opportunities.

Balancing fame and education

Nene will continue her studies in Phuket and travel between Phuket and other locations for work, with her father stressing that her education remains important.

Nene said she would make the most of her available time by studying or practising.

“Whatever time I have available, I focus on studying or practising. My work schedule has to go together with my studies,” she said.

Despite her sudden international fame, Nene said she was still adjusting to being a celebrity.

“I’m not used to it. I still tell myself, ‘Hey, I’m not famous yet,’ and I still think about celebrities,” she said.

She encouraged other young people and adults who have dreams to keep working towards them.

“If you want your dream to come true, just practise a lot and stay determined. Don’t give up. Just keep doing what you’re doing. Make your dream come true,” she said.

Linkin Park and Slipknot gifts

Narong said Nene had received a special package of gifts from US rock band Linkin Park, including signed merchandise and VIP passes that allow her and her family to attend the band’s shows and go backstage.

He said the gifts were particularly meaningful because they could not simply be bought with money.

Narong said Nene had already completed two or three songs and was now waiting for opportunities to produce music videos.

The bag for Nene contained the new Linkin Park album, a vinyl record, VIP passes and drumsticks, while her younger brother Gun also received a bag containing snacks.

Narong said the gifts had enormous sentimental value and that both he and Nene were extremely happy to receive them.

Members of Slipknot’s team also brought gifts to Nene at her hotel, including three or four signed T-shirts and a drumhead used by the band and signed by all its members, Narong said.

“It is something to be very proud of. As for jamming with Slipknot, it probably won’t be long,” he said.

Nene said earlier that Slipknot is one of her favourite rock bands.

Photos by Suppanatt Rattanathanaprasan//Thai PBS