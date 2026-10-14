Thai rock sensation Nene Royal made her overseas concert debut in Singapore last night, opening for American rock band Avenged Sevenfold at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Her performance came just weeks after she won America’s Got Talent (AGT), bringing international attention to the 16-year-old singer and guitarist from Phuket.

Her schedule in the city-state was packed, with interviews on radio stations and with Singaporean media.

Photos by OZONE Band FC

Performing before a crowd of about 10,000, Nene delivered five rock covers: Muse’s “Hysteria”, Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”, Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name”, System of a Down’s “I-E-A-I-A-I-O” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie”.

“Hysteria”, “Black Hole Sun” and “Zombie” were among the songs that helped propel her to victory on AGT last month.

The highlight came when she returned to the stage to sing and play guitar on “Bat Country” and “Unholy Confessions” alongside Avenged Sevenfold.

The performances drew cheers from the audience, while footage of the collaboration circulated online after the concert.

Nene, a longtime fan of Avenged Sevenfold, had previously performed the band’s songs with her group, Ozone, while busking at a street market in Phuket.

Photos by OZONE Band FC

Francis Hosking, regional business development director for concert organiser Midas Promotions, told The Straits Times that the arrangement for Nene to open the show had been confirmed before she won AGT.

Photos by OZONE Band FC

Online reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising her guitar work, powerful vocals and confidence in performing alongside the American rock band.

Some highlighted the crowd’s enthusiastic response to her return to the stage, while others described the collaboration as an unforgettable moment. One fan even suggested that she release an album or at least an EP, reflecting anticipation for her original music.

The Straits Times covered the concert under the headline “Thai teen rocker Nene Royal wins over audience at Avenged Sevenfold’s Singapore concert”.

“In front of a sold-out 10,000-strong crowd, Nene Royal proved that her dreams of becoming a global rock star are well within reach,” the newspaper wrote.

Before the show, Nene visited Mediacorp’s 987FM, an English-language radio station in Singapore, for an interview.

The conversation included a light-hearted moment when she mixed up a date while discussing her schedule, prompting laughter in the studio.

Nene is also scheduled to perform for international guests at an official dinner at Government House this evening, in connection with events involving the International Monetary Fund.

Photos by OZONE Band FC