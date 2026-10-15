The young Thai rock sensation Nene Royal performed her signature song, “Zombie” by The Cranberries, and “Som Sarn”, a hit by Thai rock band Loso, at a welcome dinner for IMF participants on Wednesday night.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who hosted the event at the Government House, and other guests were seen clapping along near the stage during the performance.

The government’s Thai Khu Fah Facebook page posted a video of Nene’s performance.

The clip went viral, drawing praise for her talent, with viewers describing her performance as an example of Thailand’s soft power.

Nene, a Phuket native, began learning guitar at the age of seven and performed as a street musician in Phuket during her childhood.

“Zombie”, the iconic rock anthem by The Cranberries, has become one of Nene Royal’s signature songs after her powerful performance on America’s Got Talent (AGT) helped propel her to victory in Season 21.

The dinner brought together international participants in the IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings, including financial leaders and representatives from member countries.

Meanwhile, the Culture Ministry presented Nene with a plaque recognising her as a young role model for helping promote Thai culture internationally following her success on AGT.

Nene’s appearance at Government House came just hours after her overseas debut in Singapore, where she opened for American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold before later joining the band for a collaborative performance.

In Singapore, Nene performed a five-song solo set featuring covers of Muse’s “Hysteria”, Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”, Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name”, System of a Down’s “I-E-A-I-A-I-O” and “Zombie”.

She performed without a backing band, showcasing her guitar skills and vocals in the solo set.

Later in the concert, Nene was invited by Avenged Sevenfold to return to the stage and perform with the American heavy metal band on “Bat Country” and “Unholy Confessions”.