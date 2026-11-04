Khon Kaen Geopark has successfully passed evaluation by the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council, setting the stage for official endorsement as Thailand’s third UNESCO Global Geopark next year.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin said yesterday that he received the positive update from the 11th UNESCO Global Geoparks Council Meeting, which had voted to approve the geopark’s application and recommended it for final recognition.

The proposal will be submitted to the UNESCO Executive Board for formal approval in April 2027.

If endorsed, Khon Kaen Geopark will become the country’s third site to achieve the prestigious global status, following Satun UNESCO Global Geopark and Khorat UNESCO Global Geopark.

Suchart attributed the achievement to strong collaboration among key agencies, particularly the Khon Kaen Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), which serves as the core managing body, and the Department of Mineral Resources, which provided technical expertise and heritage conservation support in line with international standards.

During the council meeting, UNESCO delegates praised Khon Kaen Geopark’s management structure for its operational independence and strong local government backing.

Located in northeastern Thailand, Khon Kaen Geopark covers Wiang Kao and Phu Wiang districts, a region widely recognised as Thailand’s "Dinosaur Kingdom."

The area is renowned for its rich palaeontological discoveries, including unique dinosaur species endemic to the site, ranging from small herbivores to large carnivores.