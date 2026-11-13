Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired the first meeting of the committee overseeing Thailand’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) today, setting an ambitious target to complete the membership process by 2028.

Speaking in Government House’s Bhakdi Bodin Building, Anutin instructed the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Council of State to act as the primary driving forces behind the bid, urging officials to adopt a “do it today, finish it yesterday” mindset.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, along with representatives from relevant state agencies.

Anutin told the panel that elevating Thailand to OECD membership is a top government priority, aimed at aligning public administration with international standards, boosting investor confidence, enhancing national competitiveness and delivering long-term benefits to the public.

He revealed that, during recent bilateral talks on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings in Thailand, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann expressed strong confidence in the country’s readiness and praised Thailand as a “model country” for its swift cooperation and willingness to implement reforms.

“I immediately told NESDC Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan to transcribe Cormann’s remarks to boost the morale of our hardworking teams,” Anutin said, adding that the OECD chief confirmed that there are no missteps or bottlenecks that would delay Thailand’s application.

The prime minister admitted that he had paid little attention to the OECD bid before taking office, as it fell outside his direct portfolio, but quickly recognised its strategic importance after meeting with industry associations and reviewing the extensive policy documents prepared by Thai officials.

“Seeing the sheer volume and quality of the documentation produced by our public and private sectors, I even asked the NESDC chief if it had been copied from somewhere,” Anutin said. “When he told me it was all drafted from scratch, I knew this level of dedication could only come from genuine commitment. As head of government, I have no choice but to give this mission my full backing,” he emphasised.

With Cormann scheduled to return to Thailand for another round of talks in the final week of November, Anutin called on all agencies to maintain peak readiness to ensure the ambitious accession roadmap stays firmly on track.