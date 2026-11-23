Civic groups and Chiang Rai residents rallied in Mae Sai district to demand that the government tackle cross-border river contamination at its source and speed up an agricultural risk map grading areas by contamination levels.

Representatives of the People’s Network for the Protection of the Kok, Sai, Ruak and Mekong Rivers met Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat and his deputy, Piyarat Tiyapairat, to press their case.

Protesters urged faster talks to address pollution upstream and called for the risk map so unaffected farmers are not unfairly tarred with the same brush over food safety. Their demands are expected to be raised during trilateral meetings involving Thailand, China and Myanmar.

Yodchanan said he would propose discussions under the Mekong-Lancang framework, noting that toxic runoff also affects the Mekong and Salween rivers downstream. He also planned to inspect potential sites for smart sediment-trapping weirs along the Sai River and said Mae Fah Luang University lecturer Suebsakun Kidnukorn would join a joint working group meeting hosted by the permanent secretary for natural resources and environment.

Rak Chiang Khong Group chairman Niwat Roykaew called for an overhaul of the government’s emergency response, saying slow and confusing messaging had eroded public confidence, particularly over water for consumption.

People’s Party MP Phattarapong Leelaphat, who chairs a House subcommittee on cross-border river pollution, suggested Thai officials identify exact mine locations in Myanmar’s Shan State affecting the Kok, Sai, Ruak and Mekong basins when meeting Chinese and Myanmar counterparts.

Meanwhile, Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said laboratory tests on 10 rice samples from four sub-districts in Mae Sai found inorganic arsenic levels within Codex standards set by the Food and Agriculture Organization and World Health Organization. The limits are 0.20 mg/kg for white rice and 0.35 mg/kg for brown rice.

Lalida cautioned, however, that the results cover only the specific samples tested and do not mean rice from every farm in the area meets the standard.