People’s party MP Rukchanok Srinork was sentenced by the Appeals Court today to three years in prison under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lèse majesté law, a reduction of her previous six-year sentence.

Rukchanok was charged with posting online messages criticising the King over COVID-19 vaccine distribution and retweeting a post deemed defamatory to the monarchy.

In 2023, she was sentenced to six years in prison on lèse majesté and computer crimes charges, but the lawmaker was released on bail of 500,000 baht pending appeal, on condition that she would not repeat the offence.

Today, the court upheld the royal defamation conviction in the lower court.

People’s party leader Natthapong Ruengpanyawut told reporters after the ruling that he will not comment on the court’s decision in favour of his party, but insisted on the right of every Thai to “fight in the justice process” and pursue “freedom of speech.”

Rukchanok’s has applied for bail but, if this is denied, she would be stripped of her status as an MP under Section 98 of the Constitution, which defines disqualifications for MPs.

“We now cheer her on to continue her role as an MP and we will wait for the decision [on bail] by the court,” Natthapong said.

The People’s party is set to take on the Bhumjaithai-ledgovernment in a no-confidence motion in two weeks, with Rukchanok seen as a vocal critic of the administration.

The royal defamation law also poses a consequential risk for the party, given the threat of lifetime political bans facing 44 members of its predecessor, the now-defunct Move Forward party, over the its 2023 electoral pledge to amend the lèse majesté law, ten of whom are now members of the largest opposition party.