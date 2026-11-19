Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, aimed at accelerating the conclusion of a Thai-Eurasian free trade agreement and expanding cooperation in energy and tourism ahead of the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

He also voiced Thailand's support for Russia's bid to host the APEC summit in 2035.

During the full-delegation meeting, Anutin welcomed private-sector partnerships forged at the Russia-Thailand Investment Forum (RTIF) 2026, which generated more than US$4.6 billion in investment opportunities.

Both leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation on sustainable energy, including trilateral projects with third countries, and the development of small modular reactors (SMRs).

Russia expressed its readiness to support Thailand's demand for crude oil, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), while Bangkok requested that Moscow consider supplying additional agricultural fertilisers.

The two sides also agreed to promote two-way tourism and expand joint ventures in the hotel and hospitality sectors, as both countries prepare to mark 130 years of diplomatic ties.