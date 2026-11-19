The Ministry of Commerce has teamed up with Thailand Post and private sector partners to accelerate domestic distribution of off-season longans, rolling out an eight-point plan to absorb 40,000 tonnes of the fruit as stricter Chinese residue inspections slow exports.

Speaking at the launch of an eastern longan distribution campaign on Wednesday, Department of Internal Trade (DIT) director-general Wattanasak Sur-iam said nationwide longan output for 2026 is projected at 1.3 million tonnes.

Off-season fruit accounts for 55% of the total, or roughly 700,000 tonnes, with 300,000 tonnes grown in the north and 400,000 tonnes in eastern provinces.

Around 25% of the off-season crop has already been harvested, with fresh supplies steadily entering the market, but tougher chemical residue screening by Chinese authorities has reduced shipments to Thailand's largest export market, prompting the ministry to expand domestic sales channels to prevent an oversupply and stabilise producer prices.

Under the new partnership with Thailand Post, consumers can pre-order export-grade Edor longans, sourced directly from orchards in Chanthaburi and Sa Kaeo provinces and sold in 3-kilogramme baskets with free nationwide delivery to move at least 500 tonnes directly to consumers.

Two size options are available, with mixed large grades (Sizes 1–2, 24–26mm) priced at 180 baht per basket, and mixed medium-to-small grades (Sizes 3–4, around 22mm) at 150 baht per basket.

Post offices nationwide and the ‘ThailandPostMart’ platform are now taking orders until January 31st 2027, with the first batch scheduled for delivery on Friday.

Thailand Post chief executive Dhanant Subhadrabandhu said that the state enterprise is ready to leverage its nationwide branch network and logistics infrastructure to connect orchardists directly with buyers until the end of January or until stocks run out.

Beyond the pre-order scheme, Wattanasak outlined eight broader measures designed to absorb 40,000 tonnes of off-season produce.

The first promotes the processing of fresh fruit into dried longans, using 10,000 tonnes.

The second involves partnering with major petrol station operators PTT, PT, Bangchak and Susco, to distribute the fruit as promotional giveaways.

Under the third and fourth measures, fresh longan will be sold at 55 baht per kilogramme across 3,036 ‘Blue Flag’ low-cost outlets and 552 provincial modern trade stores.

The fifth measure sets up retail booths selling longan at the same 55-baht price point across seven housing estate and condominium networks.

Under the sixth measure, the ministry is providing 7,000 10-kilogramme shipping crates with free Express Mail Service (EMS) shipping.

The seventh measure encourages large corporate conglomerates to purchase produce directly from farmers, while the eighth covers the Thailand Post pre-order campaign targeting 500 tonnes from both northern and eastern orchards.

According to the DIT, coordinated public-private intervention has already begun to halt the fall in market prices.

Northern detached Grade AA longan, which previously slumped to 11 baht per kilogramme, have rebounded to 15-16 baht, close to last year's levels, and easing financial pressure on growers.