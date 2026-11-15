Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presented Thailand’s vision for advancing ASEAN today, including a focus on ASEAN unity, economic connectivity, energy security and development of an independent AI strategy.

In his vision speech during the plenary session of the 49th ASEAN summit in the Philippines, the prime minister emphasised the importance of a united, resilient and people-centred bloc.

For a united ASEAN, he said that he is supportive of regional integration and stronger economic connectivity and welcomes the signing of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement. He proposed that implementation of the agreement be accelerated while upgrading the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement.

For a resilient ASEAN, he said the grouping should strengthen regional energy cooperation and proposed the building of an ASEAN power grid and the promotion of cross-border trading of clean energy.

He also proposed that ASEAN develop its own AI strategy that should prioritise regional interests without having to choose sides between super powers.

For a people-centred ASEAN, he proposed the ‘Global Partnership Against Online Scams’ initiative through the establishment of a regional network, to facilitate information sharing, improvement of law enforcement coordination and joint operations against online crimes.

He confirmed Thailand’s readiness to strengthen regional capabilities in preparation for future public health emergencies and emerging infectious diseases.

On cross-border environmental issues, the prime minister called on member countries to address the problems at their sources seriously and urgently.

In his closing statement, he said that the 60th anniversary of ASEAN next year should be an important opportunity for member countries to review and improve ASEAN’s effectiveness, as well as setting out the region’s future direction.