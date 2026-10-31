Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today that the Thai-Cambodian border will remain closed because there remain several conflicting issues between the two countries that are yet to be resolved.

Speaking during the ‘Talk with Anutin’s Cabinet’ TV program today, the prime minister said that he could not state when the border can reopen, because the relations between the two countries cannot be restored until pending issues are resolved, such as the land border, the maritime dispute, the scammer problem and the security of Thai people.

The border has been completely closed since June last year. All seven checkpoints and border crossings were shut down. The closure applies to both the movement of people and goods.

The prime minister said that the national interest is the prime consideration, adding that economic indices have improved since the border closure and the Thai people are happy with the way it is.