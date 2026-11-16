Thailand’s Department of Internal Trade (DIT) is rolling out an urgent nationwide distribution campaign to absorb 40,000 tonnes of off-season longan, aiming to cushion northern farmers from the effects of a sharp export slowdown triggered by stricter import inspections by trading partners.

DIT director-general Wattanasak Sur-iam said on Sunday that he visited Chiang Mai and Lamphun provinces on Saturday, alongside provincial commerce officials, to monitor market conditions and inspect a detached-fruit grading and purchasing centre in Lamphun’s Makhuea Chae sub-district.

Total off-season longan output this year is estimated at 700,000 tonnes, comprising 400,000 tonnes from the eastern region and 300,000 tonnes from the north.

While 20% to 30% of the harvest has already entered the market, tighter import protocols enforced by overseas buyers have slowed shipments and weighed on domestic farm-gate sales.

To ease the bottleneck, Wattanasak said the department is working to resolve export hurdles, while expanding domestic distribution channels to absorb around 40,000 tonnes of the fruit.

Key measures include the distribution of produce through more than 3,000 ‘Thong Fah’ (Blue Flag) low-cost shops and ‘Thai-helps-Thai’ outlets nationwide, coordinating with processors to buy fruit for dried longan production and partnering with major retail and wholesale chains.

The DIT has also teamed up with Thailand Post to launch a pre-order system, connecting consumers directly with farming groups at special prices, while working with housing estate developers, condominium operators and the National Housing Authority, representing tens of thousands of households, over the purchase of export-grade longan at fair prices.

Wattanasak added that the department plans to expand sales points to state enterprises, industrial estates, hospitals, petrol stations, tourist attractions, local markets and temples to reach consumers directly.

Purchasing centres in Lamphun continue to receive steady deliveries from growers, he said, noting that officials will monitor buying practices closely, to ensure fair pricing until the market stabilises.