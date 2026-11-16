Exiled academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun was quick to celebrate when Thailand banned the new textbook he edited, declaring that the move delivered priceless publicity.

The recent ban put him back in the headlines while also helping to promote the very book authorities want to silence, he said.

Rather than lamenting the censorship, he responded with a sarcastic thank-you to authorities. He predicted the ban would do little to stop readers from getting a copy – especially as an e-book version is available.

“After the ban, the publisher gets money, I get money, Thai people are more aware. It’s a win-win all around,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “In the era of social media and the internet, a ban like this doesn’t work. People may just skip the hard copy and get an e-book.”

Pavin, 55, mocked those behind the ban, joking that he doubted they had read the English-language “Routledge Handbook of Contemporary Thailand”. The hardback edition is listed at 260 pounds (11,700 baht) on the Routledge website, while the e-book costs £45.89 (2,065 baht).

Originally published seven years ago, this updated edition brings together contributions from 45 Thai and Western scholars. The 474-page volume contains 37 chapters examining contemporary Thailand through academic research and analysis.

The Routledge website offers a description of the book:

“New for this edition is an in-depth exploration of the persistent dominance of the monarchy and the military; the systemic 'lawfare' used to neutralise democratic challengers; and the emergence of vibrant, youth-led movements demanding fundamental structural reform.”

Photo of Pavin holding his book banned by the Thai government (by Facebook: Pavin Chachavalpongpun)

‘A security threat’

The Royal Thai Police issued a November 4 order banning the import and distribution of the book, citing content that “adversely affects national security and may cause unrest or incite disorder in the country”.

Signed by national police chief General Samran Nualma, the order carries heavy penalties of up to three years' imprisonment and/or a maximum fine of 60,000 baht. It also empowers authorities to confiscate and destroy copies of the book.

Pavin, a professor at Kyoto University's Centre for Southeast Asian Studies, is a staunch critic of the Thai monarchy.

The junta revoked his passport and sought his arrest after he failed to respond to a summons following the 2014 coup. He escaped to Japan, which later granted him refugee status.

From there, he has kept up a constant commentary on Thailand’s politics, monarchy, and current events via social media. His recent posts cover everything from infighting in the opposition People’s Party to the Royal Barge Procession and the donation scandal involving former beauty queen Panadda Wongphudee.

Former diplomat

Born in Bangkok on March 4, 1971, Pavin graduated from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Political Science and went on to earn master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

In 1994, he joined the Foreign Ministry, serving there for 13 years before shifting to become a researcher at the National University of Singapore’s Institute of Southeast Asian Studies (ISEAS). He said the move was prompted by growing Foreign Ministry pressure over articles he had published criticising the post-coup government. In 2012, he was recruited by Kyoto University.

Pavin is among the most prominent Thai academics pushing for reform of the monarchy and the lese majeste law, or Article 112.

In 2021, he founded 112Watch, an international coalition that campaigns against Thailand’s use of the royal defamation law, which critics condemn as a tool of political repression. Under the law, defaming, insulting or threatening the King, Queen, the Heir-apparent or Regent carries a penalty of three to 15 years in prison.

In 2019, Pavin accused Thai authorities of intimidation after he and his partner were attacked while sleeping in the bedroom of their Kyoto house. A masked man sprayed a chemical substance on the two men before fleeing, leaving them both with skin burns. Pavin said the attack was politically motivated, describing it as an attempt to intimidate him into silence.

Police arrested a 43-year-old Japanese national named Tatsuhiko Sato, who confessed to carrying out the attack on the orders of a “senpai” (superior) but repeatedly refused to name the mastermind. In June 2022, the Kyoto District Court sentenced Sato to 20 months in prison.