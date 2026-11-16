At least 11 people were killed and over 30 others were injured by fire in commercial area in Patong, Kathu district of Phuket early this morning, according to initial unofficial reports.

The fire broke out at about 3.15am in a row of shop houses and an apartment building on Pang Muang Sai Kor in Patong sub-district. Several shop houses were engulfed in flames before the blaze was brought under control by firefighters about two hours after it started.

Governor Chotnarin Kerdsom was among officials, police and emergency responders who rushed to the scene.

It is initially reported that most of the injured are suffering from smoke inhalation and they have been rushed to hospital.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but forensic officers will continue their investigation today.