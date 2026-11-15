A comprehensive strategy outlining a path to move Thailand and Cambodia toward long-term diplomatic normalisation has been released in a new report by Bangkok based Institute of Strategic Policy.

Persistent border friction stems primarily from unresolved boundary demarcations near ancient temple sites, which regularly spark nationalist political rhetoric and armed clashes.

To achieve sustainable peace, the ISP strategy outlines a phased approach that begins with immediate de-escalation and verification, enforcing strict troop stand-downs along contested zones while empowering independent ASEAN observer teams to monitor and verify ceasefire compliance.

In addition, building on that foundation, confidence-building measures aim to open direct media and diplomatic channels between Bangkok and Phnom Penh to combat disinformation, curb hostile rhetoric, and rebuild official trust.

According to the ISP report, the plan calls for long-term institutional coexistence by transitioning toward joint management models for contested cultural sites, restoring local cross-border trade, and supporting the safe, voluntary return of

Lasting stability requires both nations to commit to joint border management, transparent institutional frameworks, and shared regional economic interests.