The government today rejected online rumours claiming that Thailand has agreed to import electronic waste from China, explaining that a recently approved bilateral project is strictly an 18-month knowledge-transfer programme on recycling electric vehicle (EV) batteries and solar panels.

Speaking at Government House at 9.15am today, Deputy Government Spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana claimed that social media reports alleging that the Cabinet had approved the dumping of Chinese e-waste in Thailand are completely false.

She explained that, on October 27, the Cabinet endorsed a draft agreement under the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund. One of the initiatives aims to build capacity in Thailand's recycling industry, to support the circular economy and green industries, specifically targeting the future management of spent EV batteries, solar panels and domestic e-waste.

“With EV adoption rising rapidly in Thailand, the country will inevitably face long-term challenges in recycling batteries and solar panels,” Lalida said, adding that “This 18-month project is solely for training and knowledge development, not importing foreign waste.”

She stressed that Thai law strictly prohibits both any importation of electronic waste, insisting that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s administration is taking uncompromising action against illegal waste dumping.

Under Anutin’s directive, a dedicated committee, chaired by Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, has been leading ongoing crackdowns, including tighter import-export inspections, factory audits and legal reforms to impose stiffer civil and criminal penalties on polluters, including deportation for foreign offenders.

While welcoming public scrutiny, Lalida urged media outlets and social media users to verify facts, rather than distorting partial information for views and likes, adding that the government has no intention of turning Thailand into “the world’s dumping ground.”

She also reiterated the administration's commitment to environmental and public health protection, noting that Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will lead international talks later this month to address heavy metal contamination, including elevated arsenic and mercury levels in the Kok and Sai rivers.