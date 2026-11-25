The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has accepted a case involving an electronic waste recycling plant in Prachin Buri for allegedly operating without a proper licence.

The factory, located in tambon Krok Sombun of Si Maha Phot district, was ordered by the Department of Industrial Works to suspend operations temporarily from October 15.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited Prachin Buri on Tuesday to follow up on industrial waste disposal and electronic waste recycling problems in the province, which is one of nine nationwide with a high concentration of such facilities.

He was accompanied by Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, PM’s Office Minister Paradorn Prissananantakul and Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwunchwee.

Anutin said many electronic waste recycling plants in Si Maha Phot district had been operating without proper licences, except for a few smaller facilities holding valid permits.

He said large volumes of electronic waste had been imported beyond permissible limits, making it urgent to audit the amounts brought in by each operator.

Some operators had also mixed ground residual waste with soil and distributed it to farmers as fertiliser, exposing farmers, residents, crops and livestock to toxic health risks, he said.

Anutin instructed relevant agencies to step up inspections and law enforcement, and ordered the Customs Department to tighten controls against hazardous waste imports.

Stressing that compliant recycling businesses can continue operating, he urged residents not to worry about medical treatment as the public health system is prepared to handle any fallout, and assured locals that the government will not expand the Eastern Economic Corridor into Prachin Buri.