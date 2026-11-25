Kaeng Krachan National Park officials in Phetchaburi province have filed a police complaint against unidentified operators offering illegal commercial bird-watching services inside the park.

The complaint was lodged at Kaeng Krachan police station following an inspection on Tuesday of Ban Phusai (Moo 3) in tambon Huai Mae Phriang, a designated conservation zone, by about 10 officials led by park chief Mongkol Chaipakdee after complaints of unauthorised facilities being built in the forest.

Officials found a man-made pond and feeding stations to attract birds, a makeshift toilet, a hide for bird-watching and photography, camera traps and 10 foldable chairs, along with a signboard reading "Bird Hide by Mr. Bird".

An official said the operators charged each visitor 200 baht for access.

Mongkol warned that building feeding sites threatens wildlife by dulling their natural hunting and foraging instincts.

"It is like a double-edged sword, paving the way for poachers to hunt the wildlife more easily," Mongkol said, adding that bringing visitors into the forest without official screening endangers both tourists and their property.

He said the park will step up patrols to curb encroachment and illegal activities, and urged visitors not to use unauthorised bird-watching services. The park offers its own safe, regulated nature-study programmes in designated recreational zones, he added.

Kaeng Krachan National Park is home to about 480 bird species, notably the ratchet-tailed treepie, hornbills and owls.