The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) deployed 23 boats overnight to clear krathong from the Chao Phraya River following Loy Krathong festivities last night, reporting fewer floating baskets in the main river than last year as more celebrants opted for smaller canals.

Officials from the BMA's Environment Department worked through the night until 5am this morning to collect floating waste across Bangkok's waterways.

Collected krathong were taken to a sorting point beneath Phra Pok Klao Bridge, before being transported to waste disposal plants in On Nut and Nong Khaem.

Biodegradable and natural materials, such as banana trunks and leaves, bread and fish feed, considerably outnumbered foam krathong.

According to five-year BMA statistics, from 2021 to 2025, overall krathong waste in Bangkok has steadily declined after peaking at 639,828 pieces in 2023.

Last year saw the lowest total at 391,027, comprising 323,626 made from natural materials, 39,103 from bread and 28,298 from foam.