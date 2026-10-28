The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has collected water samples from canals across communities in Sri Mahosot district’s Kok Peep and Khu Lamphan sub-districts in Prachin Buri province for laboratory testing following reports of elevated heavy metal levels in residents' blood tests.

Many affected villagers were earlier found to be suffering from skin rashes, according to health screening results. Officials also gathered raw water samples from community tap water sources for analysis.

The investigation follows health concerns triggered by flooding and suspected seepage from industrial waste disposal sites in the province.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin has ordered the PCD to identify the origins and pathways of the industrial contamination.

PCD Director-General Surin Worakijthamrong said officials are accelerating the collection of scientific evidence and will coordinate with relevant agencies to assess public health impacts and pursue legal action against responsible parties.