Representatives from Myanmar’s Shan State, where numerous unregulated mines operate, joined informal tripartite talks in Bangkok yesterday for the first time to address toxic contamination in transboundary rivers ahead of a bilateral working group meeting today.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who attended the informal session, said all three sides expressed their intention to cooperate in tackling pollution affecting shared waterways including the Kok, Sai, Ruak and Mekong rivers.

He said the talks brought together the permanent secretary for natural resources and environment, an official from the Myanmar Embassy, Shan State representatives and an expert from China’s neighbouring Yunnan province.

Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat said inspecting mining sites in Shan State would be difficult without cooperation from China.

He said participants discussed disclosing the names of mining operators so Thai authorities can verify whether they comply with environmental standards. Thailand is also seeking China’s help in testing river water quality and examining the sources of mineral ores exported to China to ensure extraction meets standards.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin said Thai and Myanmar delegations will visit Chiang Rai province this weekend to observe the pollution problem following the two-day joint working group meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.