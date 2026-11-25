Thai agriculture officials inspected 16 longan sorting and packing facilities across Chanthaburi, a coastal province in the east of Thailand, yesterday, examining 30 shipping containers after Chinese authorities rejected two consignments over excessive sulphur dioxide residues.

Thailand’s Department of Agriculture (DoA) tightened its random sampling methods during the operation to reach deeper inside packed containers, ensuring pre-shipment lab tests accurately reflect overall export quality before the cargo leaves the country.

Kedsiri Chantapiriyapoon, director of the technical group at the Office of Agricultural Research and Development Region 6, said every longan container bound for export requires two mandatory documents, specifically a health certificate verifying food safety standards and a phytosanitary certificate confirming the absence of quarantine pests such as mealybugs.

While shipments exceeding pesticide residue limits face mandatory destruction, cargo flagged for excessive sulphur dioxide may be reconditioned if the residue can be lowered to acceptable levels, Kedsiri noted.

She added that exporters can extend ventilation periods to dissipate the gas before re-exporting or divert the fruit into processed products, though non-compliant batches that cannot be rectified must still be destroyed.

During the inspection sweep, officials also found that most local packing houses had temporarily suspended operations, leaving some growers unable to offload their harvests.

To cushion farmers against the bottleneck, the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) is coordinating with private-sector partners and state agencies to absorb and distribute 40,000 tonnes of longan from Chanthaburi and northern growing provinces.

The fruit will be channelled through petrol stations, state-backed ‘Thong Fah’ (Blue Flag) low-cost shops, local retailers and community networks, alongside campaigns to boost domestic consumption and fruit processing.

DIT director-general Wattanasak Sur-iam said farm-gate prices have started to recover, averaging 16 to 17 baht per kilogramme, and expressed confidence that market conditions will soon return to normal.

“Off-season longan output is projected at roughly 700,000 tonnes this year, with about 30% already harvested and entering the market,” he said.