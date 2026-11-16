Residents of Prachin Buri in eastern Thailand are up in arms over the planned expansion of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) into the province and are demanding that the government close down recycling facilities and remove industrial waste.

The opposition to the EEC expansion, especially “dirty” industries, into the province, which is becoming a dumping ground for industrial waste, was voiced in a protest rally held by a people’s network in front of the monument of King Rama V in front of the provincial hall yesterday.

Residents, particularly of Sri Mahosot district which was heavily affected by the recent flooding, complain that industrial waste from recycling facilities leaked into natural watercourses during recent flooding and contaminated the environment, waterways and farmland. Many are concerned about the safety of the water for consumption and their crops.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) has offered an assurance that the pollution and the chemical substance contamination of the Bang Pakong River in Chachoengsao province do not affect the production of tap water of consumers in Bangkok, Nonthaburi or Samut Prakan, because the sources of water used to produce the tap water are the Chao Phraya and Mae Klong rivers.

MWA Governor Suwara Thawitchasri said that they have a system that checks the quality of raw water for processing into tap water around the clock and has plans in place to manage risks in the production process.