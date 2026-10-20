Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin has declared a full-scale crackdown on toxic waste processing plants, promising severe legal action and asset seizures following a chemical contamination incident in Prachin Buri province.

Speaking on today, Suchart stated that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened an urgent multi-agency meeting with key Cabinet officials to address the problem of tackle illegal electronic waste sorting and toxic discharge.

The action follows a recent incident in Sri Maha Phot district, where a factory's retaining embankment collapsed, releasing “rainbow-colored" chemical runoff into surrounding areas and posing severe health hazards to nearby residents.

Suchart revealed that Pollution Control Department officials inspected a one-kilometer radius around the factory and uncovered massive quantities of petroleum-related hazardous substances, leading to formal police complaints at Sri Maha Phot Station.

He firmly rejected personal entreaties from factory owners, insisting that acquaintance with officials will provide no protection against environmental crimes.

Under the integrated strategy, the government is considering permanent permit revocations for repeat offenders, rather than temporary suspension orders.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has partnered with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to investigate land encroachment on forest reserves and initiate asset confiscation proceedings against offending networks.