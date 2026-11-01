Consumer protection police and officials from the Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) have raided a Bangkok shop selling cannabis edibles and seized 90 pieces of cannabis infused jelly which had neither Thai labels nor a TFDA registered number.

The raid today (Sunday) followed an incident where a family from Chanthaburi province experienced stiffness, convulsions and passed out after consuming cannabis jelly bought from a shop on Banthat Thong Road.

They were taken to hospital where they were rushed to an emergency ward and put on a ventilator.

Police launched an investigation and then sought a warrant from the provincial court to search the shop.

A woman in the shop, identified only as “Saowaluck”, led the police and TFDA officials to the second floor, which has modified into a shop selling cannabis and flowers.

Among the cannabis, they found 90 cannabis jellies in colourful packages resembling children sweets. There were no Thai labels or TFDA registered numbers on the wrappers.

Saowaluck claimed that she was just an employee and had been selling the cannabis jellies to both Thais and foreigners for about a year.

Initially, the police charged her with selling herbs without a permission.

The cannabis jellies were sent for tests to determine the Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) contents and whether they exceed the permissible limits.