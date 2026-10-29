Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has deployed rapid response units to track a hostile wild gaur and monitor elephant movements in Chanthaburi following two separate wildlife attacks on Wednesday that left one person dead and three others injured.

Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin ordered the urgent escalation of surveillance and human-wildlife conflict resolution measures after the incidents occurred on the same day in the eastern province.

Suchart instructed park officials to partner with community leaders to set up joint mobile patrol units in high-risk zones.

He also directed the department to expedite financial assistance and compensation for the injured victims and the family of the deceased in accordance with government regulations.

In addition, the minister tasked the DNP with upgrading its early warning systems to minimise direct encounters between local residents and wild animals, emphasising that field officers must prioritise safety during operations.

DNP Director-General Yongyut Nakwiroj said officials were immediately dispatched to control the situation and assist local residents in both locations.

The first incident occurred around 1:00 PM on October 28, when patrol officers from the Klong Khreua Wai Wildlife Sanctuary spotted an aggressive wild gaur outside the protected forest zone in Chamhan sub-district of Makham district.

The animal attacked local residents, injuring three people. All three were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Joint teams from the Klong Khreua Wai Wildlife Sanctuary and Khao Khitchakut National Park have been deployed to track the gaur closely and secure the area.

Officials have urged villagers to exercise extreme caution, report any sightings immediately, and strictly refrain from harming the animal.

Later that afternoon at approximately 4:00 PM, officers from the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary were notified of a fatal elephant attack in Moo 11, Phawa sub-district of Kaeng Hang Maeo district.

A local man was killed inside the sanctuary grounds.

Rangers worked to retrieve the victim's body from the area while authorities gathered evidence and coordinated relief efforts for the grieving family.