Police took a Myanmar national to reenact the murder of his girlfriend today, at an apartment in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district, as investigators cast doubt on his claim that the killing was an unpremeditated crime of passion driven by jealousy.

Officers from Lat Phrao police station escorted suspect Banyar Soe Hlaing to a third-floor room in Lat Phrao Soi 109, Yaek 5, following his arrest in Samut Sakhon province on Monday night.

During the reenactment, the suspect told police that he fatally assaulted his Myanmar girlfriend during a heated argument on November 18.

He then dismembered and packed her body into bags and sacks and dumped them in an overgrown area near a rubbish site about 20 metres from the apartment.

He returned to the room the following day to dispose of the victim’s clothes and personal belongings before fleeing.

Closed-circuit television footage shows him carrying sacks out of the apartment towards the rubbish dump on three separate occasions.

Kraisorn Mueansuwan, a rescue volunteer from the Siam Ruamjai Foundation who stood in for the victim during the reenactment, said the suspect showed police where he discarded the remains.

The suspect claimed that he threw the victim’s severed hands and the knife used in the attack off the room's balcony, though a search is yet to locate them.

Deputy National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Nirandorn Lueamsri said police are skeptical of the suspect's claim that the killing was unintentional, noting that other disputes and possible motives remain under investigation.

Forensic teams are collecting additional evidence from the room for DNA comparison with the victim’s relatives, while searches continue for the missing hands and internal organs.

Nirandorn added that police must establish the root causes of such crimes to improve preventive measures and strengthen the oversight of migrant workers, urging residents to report suspicious behaviour in their communities rather than dismissing disputes as private matters.