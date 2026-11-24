The Cabinet approved in principle today a draft ministerial regulation designating four sub-districts across Chachoengsao and Chon Buri provinces as environmental protection zones, to curb pollution, protect mangrove forests and safeguard endangered Irrawaddy dolphins.

Proposed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the regulation covers the sub-districts of Song Khlong, Bang Pakong and Tha Kham in Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao, as well as Khlong Tamru sub-district in Mueang district of Chon Buri.

Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana said that the Bang Pakong river mouth and adjacent Chon Buri coastline face mounting environmental pressures from wastewater, solid waste, coastal erosion, red tide phenomena and rapid urban and industrial expansion. These threats have degraded local ecosystems and contributed to declining sightings of rare marine species, particularly Irrawaddy dolphins.

The draft regulation divides the protected area into two zones. The first is designated as an aquatic ecosystem and marine life conservation zone, covering the Bang Pakong River in the sub-districts of Bang Pakong and Tha Kham of Chachoengsao, Khlong Tamru sub-district of Chon Buri and coastal waters off both provinces. It prohibits discharging untreated pollutants into waterways or the sea and restricts construction encroaching on waterways without legal authorisation.

The second is designated as a land-use control zone, covering the remaining land areas across all four sub-districts outside Zone 1. It bans the discharging of untreated waste into mangroves or waterways and prohibits activities or construction that alter natural mangrove conditions, except for legally permitted state research, conservation, rehabilitation and aquatic breeding projects.

Under the draft rules, four categories of development in either zone will require an Initial Environmental Examination (IEE) before proceeding. These include hotels, residential buildings or condominiums with 50–79 rooms or a total usable area of between 2,500 and 4,000 square metres, as well as retail or wholesale commercial buildings with a combined floor area of 5,000-10,000 square metres.

An IEE will also be mandatory for piers accommodating vessels of 100 to 500 gross tonnes, with a berth length of 20 to 100 metres or a total area of 200 to 1,000 square metres, alongside yacht and sports marinas accommodating five to 50 vessels or covering 100 to 1,000 square metres.

Lalida stressed that the designation does not impose a blanket ban on fishing, noting that legal fishing may continue under existing fisheries laws, while previously licensed businesses may operate until their permits expire.

Provincial offices of natural resources and environment in Chachoengsao and Chon Buri will oversee enforcement, submit annual progress reports to the National Environment Board and coordinate rehabilitation plans with local communities and academic institutions. The draft will now be vetted by the Council of State.