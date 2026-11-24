The cabinet has approved extending the daily flat-fare pass scheme on Bangkok’s Red and Purple electric train lines from December 1 this year to December 31 next year, while adjusting fare-difference refunds via the Pao Tang app.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan said passengers can use EMV contactless cards as usual until the end of December this year.

From January 1, however, riders must register for only one scheme, either the daily flat fare for the Red and Purple lines or the joint fare scheme across electric train lines.

She added that the measures are aimed at easing commuters' cost of living.