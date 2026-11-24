Crowds flocked to Pak Khlong Talat nighttime flower market, in Bangkok’s Wang Burapha Phirom sub-district, ahead of the Loy Krathong festival today, to buy natural materials for making their krathong, with banana trunks and banana leaves being the most popular choices.

Despite the late hour, the market was buzzing with shoppers picking up banana materials, flowers and variegated pandan leaves.

Most buyers were making krathong for personal use, while vendors bought supplies in bulk to assemble and sell today.

Siriwan Thongphut, a photo shop owner who travelled from Samut Sakhon province to buy materials for seasonal resale, said krathong made from natural materials are far more popular this year than bread or fish-feed krathongs.

Banana trunks remained the top-selling material, with prices dropping sharply from last year’s 350 baht to 100–120 baht per bag.

While colourful bread and fish-feed krathong still attracted some interest for their decorative designs, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has urged celebrants not to float them in public park ponds, warning that decomposing leftovers pollute the water and are difficult to clear.