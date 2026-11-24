Recent flooding in Prachin Buri exposed a hidden crisis in Thailand’s booming recycling sector, as a rainbow slick and dead fish floated on the rising waters. Locals have long complained that toxic waste from plants upriver is polluting their waterways.

The eastern province is among the country’s top recyclers with 155 waste-processing plants – behind only Chon Buri (410), Samut Prakan (327), Samut Sakhon (267), Chachoengsao (259), Rayong (229), and Pathum Thani (205).

In total, Thailand has more than 3,000 plants that handle plastic or electronic waste, much of it imported. Environmentalists warn the country is becoming the world’s dumping ground, with thousands of tonnes of legal and smuggled waste arriving by ship each week.

“Thailand became a top destination for global trash after China banned the import of hazardous waste in 2018,” states the Ecological Alert and Recovery Thailand (EARTH) Foundation, which has repeatedly flagged the problem.

How Thailand became a waste magnet

According to EARTH, legal and tariff loopholes have allowed massive volumes of hazardous waste to enter Thailand disguised as “recyclable raw materials”.

Furthermore, certain scrap categories are exempted from import tariffs under free trade agreements with Japan (JTEPA), China (ACFTA) and Australia (TAFTA).

Meanwhile, Thailand can import plastic parings and scrap from Australia, Japan and China duty-free under the World Customs Organisation’s Harmonised System (HS) code 39.15. As a result, waste-plastic imports more than doubled in just three years – from 75,343 tonnes in 2014 to 153,737 tonnes in 2017.

Similarly, HS tariff exemptions on dead batteries and unusable electrical parts have sparked an influx from China. This e-waste is often classified as commercial raw material or recyclables, leaving customs officials struggling to tell whether shipments are contaminated waste or genuinely recyclable.

While Thailand ratified the Basel Ban Amendment prohibiting export of hazardous waste to developing countries in 2023, watchdogs say domestic loopholes mean toxic trash is still flowing into the country.

The boom in recycling plants began under the 2014-2019 military-led government, when the National Council for Peace and Order exempted waste-to-energy facilities, hazardous waste-disposal sites, and waste-separation, landfill and recycling plants from town planning laws.

Weak control

EARTH, the Strong Prachin Network and other civil society groups are demanding tighter government controls on waste-related plants to prevent toxic contamination.

Spurred by stark evidence of pollution during the Prachin Buri floods, Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa deployed 50 teams to inspect 3,049 high-risk waste-sorting, landfill and recycling plants nationwide.

Around half of the 752 facilities checked between November 2 and 9 were found to have breached the Factory Act.

A subsequent crackdown in Samut Sakhon on November 12 and 13 revealed an even higher rate of violations. Of the 146 facilities inspected, 134 (92%) failed compliance checks. Three plants were suspended as a result, while criminal charges are being filed against 54 others.

The ministry aims to finish inspecting all 3,049 plants nationwide by the end of this year or early next year.

The Customs Department seized 9,670 tonnes of smuggled waste worth over 234.4 million baht in the 11 months up to August this year. The haul included 2,700 tonnes of e-waste, 6,600 tonnes of hazardous waste and 300 tonnes of plastic scrap. However, environmentalists say confiscated waste represents a fraction of the illegal toxic trash entering Thailand.

Lucrative loopholes

Watchdogs blame the influx on false labelling of waste shipments as scrap metal, used appliances or electronic parts to evade border inspections. They say international investors use Thai intermediaries and substandard recycling plants as fronts to process hazardous waste without proper controls.

They add that this lucrative black market thrives amid lax law enforcement and the lack of a single agency covering inspections, anti-smuggling efforts, plant violations, and damage claims.

Thailand has no system to track waste from origin to final disposal, making it difficult to hold offenders accountable.

Profiting at expense of the public

While unscrupulous operators profit from these loopholes, the public shoulders the hidden costs. Waste-sorting plants make money from separating valuable metals from hazardous waste.

But rogue operators avoid the cost of responsible disposal, endangering the environment and public health. When e-waste is crushed, smelted or stripped without proper safeguards, it releases heavy metals and toxins that contaminate air, water and soil.

EARTH has recorded 380 cases of illegal industrial waste dumping between 2017 and 2025 – though many more cases go unreported.

Soonthorn Khomkhai from the Strong Prachin Network warned that chemical slicks and toxic runoff from recent floods could contaminate tens of thousands of hectares of farmland in Prachin Buri’s Kabin Buri and Si Maha Phot districts and even spread to neighbouring provinces. After dead fish surfaced in the floodwaters, the network called on authorities to test local water, soil, crops and livestock.

The group also called for a national committee, chaired by the prime minister or his deputy, to be established to coordinate efforts between the ministries of Industry, Natural Resources and Environment, Agriculture, Public Health and Social Development.

This joint body would trace pollution sources, test food supplies, restore ecosystems, monitor public health and compensate victims.

Enhanced laws

Legislators are currently considering legal options to close regulatory loopholes, including the draft Industrial Waste Management Bill and amendments to strengthen the Factory Act’s Polluter Pays Principle.

Once approved, the maximum fine for illegal dumping will increase from 200,000 baht to tens of millions of baht. Polluters will also be required to restore contaminated land, while waste-related businesses will face more stringent controls.

A Sustainable Industry Fund will also be established to support relevant innovation and remedies for damage caused by pollution.

However, critics say the legislative push will fail to halt the grey trash economy or curb its hazardous fallout. People’s Party list MP Poonsak Chanchampee said tighter law enforcement and participatory circular-economy systems are also necessary.

Health and environment expert Sonthi Kotchawat, meanwhile, urged the government to enact a Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Act – to enforce Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) – and a Pollutant Release and Transfer Register (PRTR) law.