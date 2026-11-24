Smartphone apps offering easy loans are a tempting stopgap for Thais who run short of cash before the next paycheque – especially as banks tighten lending rules. However, more and more people are finding that instant credit at the touch of a screen comes with predatory interest rates, data theft and relentless harassment.

“A finance app kept transferring money to my bank account. As soon as I had repaid the first amount, a larger amount would arrive without me asking,” an app user told the media recently.

“This continued until the loan amount became too big for me to handle. The service charges and interest alone were becoming ridiculous.”

The nightmare began when he received an SMS approving his request to loan 44,000 baht. But after various deductions made by the app, barely 20,000 baht appeared in his account.

He tried deleting the app, but that failed to stop a new loan from showing up in his account, based on information he had provided when signing up. When he refused to pay back the money, he began receiving calls from debt collectors who threatened to publicly shame him.

Dozens of apps advertise fast, no-collateral loans on social media in Thailand, but the majority are unlicensed by the Bank of Thailand or any other financial authority.

Once installed, they typically demand access to the user’s contact list and photos, disburse only a fraction of the loan after deducting “service fees”, insist on repayment within seven days and often harass the borrower’s family, friends and even employer if payments are late.

From easy credit to extortion

Loan apps account for more than half of the financial and banking complaints received by the Thailand Consumers Council (TCC).

“Many complainants said they took the loans because the annual interest rate was advertised at around 15%,” TCC Secretary-General Saree Aongsomwang said. “In reality, the charges turned out to be far higher.”

She also warned that granting an app access to a smartphone compromises the user’s privacy, reputation and safety.

Influencer Benz Apache, who has nearly two million followers on Facebook, recently described how he had fallen victim to a loan app that falsely claimed to be legally regulated.

After borrowing a small sum, he said he was harassed by around 100 debt-collection calls per day and ended up paying nearly 2 million baht, much of it going towards hefty interest charges, before finally lodging a police complaint.

“I was initially told the repayment term was six months, but after the loan was granted, the term changed to just six days,” he said.

Masquerading as legitimate

Under Thai law, all financial-service providers must be regulated. However, shutting down illegal apps has become a whack-a-mole challenge, with new unregulated lenders quickly popping up on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Many masquerade as legitimate services linked to Thai state or commercial banks. Victims who fall for their “too good to resist” loan offers are subsequently asked for “credit insurance” or a “processing deposit”. If they miss a payment, the apps often begin harassing borrowers’ contacts.

Benz said his debt collector went even further, threatening to harm members of his family if he refused to pay.

Shutting down digital loan sharks

Authorities moved to block 57 illegal apps from the App Store and Google Play over 15 months between February 2025 and May this year, according to Deputy Digital Economy and Society Minister Nan Boontida Somchai. The ministry also blocked 1,466 links to illegal, high-interest loan websites.

The Bank of Thailand and Fiscal Policy Office have pledged tighter regulations and action against rogue digital lenders following mounting public complaints.

Check before you download

The Royal Thai Police has warned people against clicking any links sent to them via SMS or LINE message. Before downloading any finance-related app, users should also check whether it is included on the Bank of Thailand’s list of approved apps.

“Also, don’t transfer anything before you get the loan,” deputy spokesperson Police Major Thanchanok Saeng-ai cautioned. “No authorised service provider will demand upfront fees.”

Thanchanok added that people should reject requests from an app to access their phone, contact list or photo gallery. “If an app makes such a request, close and uninstall it,” she said.

Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to a rogue app should immediately call the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre’s 1441 hotline.