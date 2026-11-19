Pollution control officials, provincial governors and police raided a recycling facility in Plaeng Yao district in Chachoengsao province on Wednesday, to discover more than 6,000 tonnes of hazardous industrial waste, contaminated with heavy metals, allegedly waiting to be dumped illegally in Saraburi.

The joint operation, led by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s (MNRE) special pollution control task force, alongside Chachoengsao Governor Monsit Paisalthanawat, Saraburi Governor Buncha Chaowarin and Provincial Police Region 1 officers, targeted the ‘KOK Recycle and Services’ facility.

The raid followed Tuesday's interception by Saraburi police of a trailer truck attempting to dump industrial waste in Phukhae sub-district, Chaloem Phra Kiat district.

Leading the inspection were MNRE working group chair Ploylapas Singtotong, task force chief Pol. Lt. Gen. Itthiphol Phothong, deputy task force chief and ministry spokesman Chamlong Chuayrod and Pollution Control Department (PCD) deputy director-general Thananchai Wannasuk.

Inside and outside three warehouses on the compound, authorities discovered thousands of tonnes of scrap cable, shredded wire casings, metal scraps and electronic waste.

Preliminary testing by PCD officials, using X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysers, confirmed heavy metal contamination, including arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, nickel and antimony, classifying the stockpile as Type 3 hazardous substances under the Hazardous Substance Act BE 2535 (1992).

Officials also found evidence of unlicensed wire sorting and shredding operations, prompting provincial industry authorities to impound machinery and hazardous materials for operating a factory without a permit.

Investigators revealed that the syndicate shifted its dumping routes from eastern provinces, where several illegal landfills have recently been shut down or forced to reject hazardous e-waste, to Saraburi.

The network allegedly divided roles among site scouts, dump-site procurers and hauliers, paying scouts roughly 4,000 baht per trip and transport operators 10,000 to 15,000 baht per 15-tonne load.

Police noted that the syndicate deliberately allowed vehicle registrations to expire to evade mandatory GPS tracking requirements on heavy trucks.

The PCD has filed formal complaints with Plaeng Yao police, and investigators are tracing financial records to support the prosecution of all individuals connected to the network.