Authorities have ordered the removal of a massive amount of illegal industrial waste dumped in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province within 30 days. They have also initiated legal action after tests revealed the presence of hazardous heavy metals, including lead.

A special pollution control task force from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) inspected a private plot of land in Khao Mai Kaeo sub-district yesterday, following local complaints regarding the illegal dumping of municipal and industrial waste.

The inspection team was led by task force working group chairwoman Ploylapas Singtotong, task force chief Pol. Lt-Gen. Itthiporn Phothong and MNRE spokesman and deputy task force chief Jamlong Chuayrod.

They were joined by officials from the Pollution Control Department (PCD), the Chon Buri Provincial Industrial Office, Bang Lamung district authorities, local public health officials and the Khao Mai Kaeo sub-district municipality.

At the site, officials discovered large mounds of discarded materials and industrial waste, including scrap plastic, wood, metal, paper, oil-contaminated soil, shredded wire casings, used chemical drums, industrial baghouse filter bags and furnace slag.

The dump is located adjacent to pineapple plantations and residential homes.

Inspectors also found contaminated wastewater seeping from the waste piles into the surrounding environment, raising serious health and ecological concerns for nearby communities.

PCD officials collected five waste samples for preliminary elemental analysis using an X-ray fluorescence (XRF) spectrometer.

The tests detected heavy metals, specifically antimony, selenium and lead. These preliminary findings fall under the criteria for Type 3 hazardous substances, requiring further formal laboratory verification to determine their exact legal classification.

In response, the Khao Mai Kaeo sub-district municipality issued an immediate ban on further dumping at the site and ordered the landowner or occupier to remove all waste for proper technical disposal within 30 days of receiving the notice.

The PCD filed a formal complaint with investigators at Huai Yai police station, seeking prosecution for the unauthorised possession of hazardous substances.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin has instructed the task force and relevant agencies to monitor the site closely, to ensure that the waste is legally and safely cleared without recurring violations, reiterating the ministry’s commitment to strict law enforcement against environmental offenders.