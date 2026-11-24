A team of divers will inspect the grounded liquefied gas tanker Unique 10 off Surat Thani province to assess hull damage before deciding whether to refloat the vessel from submerged rocks near Koh Phaluai.

Another liquefied gas tanker is due to depart Bang Pakong in Chachoengsao province to transfer ammonia gas from the stricken vessel and is expected to arrive on site tomorrow.

The 2,703-gross-tonne coastal tanker, operated by Siam Lucky Marine Co, ran aground on Sunday afternoon while preparing to anchor ahead of berthing at the Unique Gas terminal in Surat Thani.

Salvage operations will follow two scenarios depending on the divers' findings:

- If hull damage is minor, divers will seal the breach, tugboats will pull the Unique 10 off the rocks, the remaining gas will be transferred to another vessel and the tanker will be towed for repairs.

- If damage is severe, the liquefied ammonia gas will first be pumped onto the relief tanker, a process expected to take about 10 hours, before tugboats refloat the vessel for repairs.

The Surat Thani office of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) and the local Marine Department office have readied anti-pollution equipment in case of an oil spill, while the Royal Thai Navy has placed vessels and aircraft on standby.

Initial inspections found hull damage and flooding in the ballast tanks, though all 16 crew members are safe and aerial patrols have detected no oil leakage so far.