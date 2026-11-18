Thailand is ready to provide technology, expertise and personnel to help Myanmar in tackling the toxic contamination of border rivers, which has been affecting water sources for consumption and agriculture, especially in Chiang Rai province.

The proposal to provide help to Myanmar was made by Thai Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Yodchanan Wongsawat during a discussion with the Myanmar delegation at the ASEAN-India Summit in the Philippines yesterday.

An informed Thai source said that Yodchanan told the Myanmar delegation that Thailand has the capacity to deal with the river pollution problem and is ready to provide support.

The source further said a working team from Myanmar’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will meet its Thai counterpart, led by Yodchanan, on November 25 and 26 to discuss the problem.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has assigned Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn to oversee the monitoring of the quality of water in the Sai River, the production of tap water in Chiang Rai province and the securing of alternative sources for tap water.

Chiang Rai Deputy Governor Norasak Suksomboon has offered an assurance that tap water in the province has been closely examined and tested and is safe for consumption.

Some village-level waterworks in Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai have switched to the Fang River, instead of Kok River, as a new source of raw water for tap water production, but the people in the villagers are still worried about the quality.

For a long-term solution, tap water production will be sourced from Mae Tha Lop Reservoir in Chai Prakan district.