Representatives from the public and private sectors have been brainstorming ideas on strengthening Thailand’s competitiveness and releasing constraints on doing business at an annual seminar in Chiang Rai province.

The seminar, entitled ‘Unlocking New Growth’, was organised by the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, with the cooperation of the provincial chamber of commerce and public-private partners, and took place on November 13 and 14.

Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand Poj Aramwattananont told the media that over 1,500 delegates from relevant government agencies and provincial chambers of commerce across the country exchanged views on untying regulatory red tape and decentralising business opportunities, especially those of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He said that the proposed ideas will then be presented, in the form of this year’s Thai Chamber of Commerce White Paper, to Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt for further consideration by the government and implementation through official measures.

Poj stated that senior government officials, including Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Yodchanan Wongsawat, were invited to deliver special addresses at the two-day forum.

This year’s seminar, the 44th of its kind, was also an opportunity to boost the local economy in the northern border province of Chiang Rai through expanding trade and investment with neighbouring countries and promotion of provincial tourism, arts and culture.