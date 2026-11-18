Vegetable vendors at Pa Yang Market in Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district say sales have dropped by more than half as consumer fears over toxic river contamination force traders to prove the origin of their produce and source safer, costlier crops.

At the market on Tuesday, vendors were seen showing customers video clips on their mobile phones of farms using drip-irrigation systems to verify that their vegetables were not grown with contaminated river water.

Namfon Yaiyao, a greengrocer at Pa Yang Market, said that while market foot traffic remains largely unchanged, purchasing volumes have fallen sharply due to the sluggish economy, higher household living costs and growing anxiety over food safety.

She said many shoppers now closely question vendors about where and how their vegetables are cultivated, forcing sellers to present visual proof of farming methods to reassure buyers.

To maintain customer trust, several greengrocers have turned to sourcing produce from farms that do not rely on toxin-contaminated river water. The shift has, however, driven up transport expenses and overall wholesale costs.

Local concern centres on severe pollution in the Sai and Ruak rivers, the district's primary waterways, the water from which residents say has become unsafe for household consumption, tap water production and agriculture.

Because local farmers have limited alternative water sources, residents are urging the government to develop domestic water supplies urgently, so growers can reduce their reliance on the polluted rivers and restore public confidence in local produce.

Niwat Roykaew, chairman of the Chiang Khong Conservation Group (Rak Chiang Khong), described the situation in Mae Sai as critical, warning that it threatens both current livelihoods and future generations.

He said a civic network, dedicated to protecting the Kok, Sai, Ruak and Mekong rivers, will stage a major rally in front of the Mae Sai border checkpoint on November 22 to press the government for concrete action against toxic river pollution.