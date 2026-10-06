The Marine Department has deployed water-pushing equipment, boats and jet skis to accelerate floodwater drainage into the sea and provide relief to flood-hit residents in Amphawa and Bang Khonthi districts in Samut Songkhram province.

“Persistent waterlogging in Samut Songkhram prompted directives for the Marine Department to collaborate closely with provincial authorities and relevant agencies to track the situation and assist local communities,” Deputy Transport Minister Sanphet Bunyamanee revealed.

Kritpetch Chaichuay, director-general of the Marine Department, instructed the Samut Songkhram Regional Marine Office to mobilise officers, vehicles, boats and jet skis, while establishing a dedicated water transport convenience centre to coordinate safety and rescue operations.

On October 3, regional marine officials joined Samut Songkhram Governor Chayachai Saeng-in to inspect flood-affected areas, including the Wat Phuag Malai Bridge in Muang district, the Khwae Om Canal in Amphawa district and the Tha Kha Floating Market, to assess aid deployment.

Follow-up operations on October 4 focused on installing water-pushing machines near the Wat Phuag Malai Bridge, to speed up the flow of floodwaters from Amphawa and Bang Khonthi into the sea.

The regional office has issued a marine safety notice urging vessel operators to navigate with extreme caution, while local authorities have requested additional pumps and heavy machinery from central agencies to mitigate the impact on residents, agriculture and local businesses.

Flood-affected residents, or those needing water transport assistance, can contact the 1199 Marine Department hotline around the clock.