Water levels in Nong Chok district have begun to recede following accelerated drainage efforts, while City Hall is expanding walk-in registration points to ease severe congestion for government flood compensation claims.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected water management operations at the Khlong Saen Saep–Nong Chok sluice gate and pumping station in Nong Chok district on Sunday evening (Oct 18).

The facility, managed by the Royal Irrigation Department (RID), serves as a crucial link to drain water from local canals into Khlong Saen Saep.

Chadchart said water levels on the Nong Chok side dropped by about 10 centimetres after the sluice gate was opened.

Consequently, water levels on the Khlong Saen Saep and Min Buri sides rose slightly by around 2cm, a variation that remains well within manageable limits.

“Water management requires close coordination among all agencies,” Chadchart said.

“Our main objective is to relieve the suffering of residents in flood-hit Nong Chok and neighboring Chachoengsao province, while carefully monitoring and controlling the impact on inner Bangkok.”

He added that city officials and the RID are monitoring water inflow from the Pasak Jolasid Dam and key canals, with drainage efforts being timed alongside ocean tides to optimise discharges toward the Bang Pakong River.

Addressing complaints regarding flood relief claims, Chadchart offered an apology to residents affected by long queues and overcrowding at district offices, where many had been waiting since early morning or late at night to secure queue cards.

He admitted that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had underestimated the surge in demand, with total registrations surpassing one million applicants, far exceeding original projections.

While claims can be submitted via the government's "Thang Rat" application, physical document verification is still required in complex cases, such as homes surrounded by floodwaters, duplicate claims from the same household, or missing paperwork.

To resolve the bottleneck, the BMA plans to establish additional walk-in registration points and split queue card distribution into morning and afternoon shifts to reduce crowds.

Furthermore, personnel from non-flooded districts will be mobilised under a "buddy district" system to assist overburdened offices and optimise queueing workflows.

"District officials must thoroughly verify documents in accordance with legal regulations to ensure aid is distributed accurately and fairly," the governor noted, reassuring the public that the city is acting swiftly to improve service efficiency.