The last of four crocodiles that escaped from a crocodile farm in Khao Chakan district of Sa Kaeo province was recaptured yesterday, to the great relief of local residents.

The crocodile measured about two metres from nose to tail. Four crocodiles escaped from the farm during flooding in the district late last month. Three had previously been recaptured.

Yesterday, district officials, the village headman and other residents of Village 6 in Khao Chakan subdistrict continued searching for the crocodile in natural waterways until they spotted it and managed to recapture it.