Robert Pattinson, the British actor known for films such as Twilight and The Batman, has been confirmed as the next actor to play James Bond.

The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studios in a social media post on Monday, with a picture showing Pattinson in character as 007.

The 40-year-old becomes the seventh actor to play the famous fictional spy and will star in the 26th Bond movie, due to be released in 2028.

In a statement, the London-born actor said: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."

The next Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight, but its title and exact release date have not yet been announced.

In his statement, Pattinson said he was "deeply grateful" to the film's creative team "for their belief in me".

"To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement," he added. "I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

The announcement comes after years of intense speculation about who will take over from Daniel Craig in one of the most high-profile - and highly scrutinised - roles in entertainment.

The next 007 film will be the first since long-term Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson stepped back and Amazon took creative control of the franchise, after acquiring the series' parent company MGM.

By the time the 26th Bond film is released, it will have been seven years since the last - 2021's No Time To Die - the biggest gap in the franchise's history.

Director Villeneuve is best known for films including the Dune trilogy, Prisoners, Sicario, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, while writer Knight is known for TV hits Peaky Blinders and House of Guinness, and films including Burnt, Spencer and Locke.

Pattinson has already worked with Villeneuve on Dune: Part 3, where he stars as a new villain, Scytale. The film is released next month.

In a statement reacting to Pattinson's Bond casting, Villeneuve said: "Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey.

"We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond.

"He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin."

Pattinson's casting was also welcomed by Buckingham Palace, with a post on Instagram sharing the news and adding: "Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond."

Australian actor George Lazenby, who played James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret, posted a video on social media welcoming Pattinson to "the most exclusive club in the world".

"Remember to enjoy yourself... Let's see if you'll have 'this never happened to the other fella' moment," Lazenby said.

"All the best mate."

Several other actors, including Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner and Jack Lowden, were reported to be in the frame for the role as screen tests took place in recent weeks.

But Amazon MGM ultimately went with a household name, choosing a more bankable movie star who is widely seen as a safe pair of hands.

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman said the "legacy of James Bond is in great hands with Robert Pattinson".

"His fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect Bond for our times."

At 40, Pattinson is one of the older actors who was thought to have auditioned for the role of Bond.

Reports last week suggested Pattinson's deal committed him to playing 007 for three films, rather than the four that had reportedly been discussed with some of the other actors, but that has not been officially confirmed.

Robert Pattinson shot to fame as Cedric Diggory in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,

He went on to play vampire Edward Cullen in Twilight, the hugely popular film series based on Stephenie Meyer's best-selling novels.

Pattinson starred opposite Kristen Stewart in five Twilight films in total, which collectively made more than $3bn (£2.2bn) at the box office worldwide.

He has gone on to star in other major films such as 2022's The Batman and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, released earlier this year.

But he is also respected within the industry for how many roles he has taken in smaller movies - often independent, experimental or arthouse films.

His other credits include The Lighthouse, Mickey 17, Life, The Drama, Good Time, The Rover, Bel Ami, Primetime, Tenet and The Lost City of Z.

Pattinson follows in the footsteps of only six actors to have played James Bond in the official film series – Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Craig appeared in five Bond movies in total, starting with 2006's Casino Royale, and spent 16 years as the secret agent created by author Ian Fleming.

In a statement, Fleming's estate said they were "delighted to welcome Robert Pattinson to the James Bond family".

The next film will mark a new era for the franchise. Amazon purchased MGM for $8.5bn in 2021, which included the rights to distribute James Bond.

Then in 2025, long-time Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson agreed to sell creative control of the franchise to Amazon MGM.

Before that, the franchise had been under the Broccoli family's control since 1962's Dr. No, when Sean Connery first starred as Bond.

The Broccoli family preserved the integrity of the character and brand for decades, resisting spin-offs and licensing that some industry experts now expect to see following Amazon's takeover.

Source: BBC