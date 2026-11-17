Four committee members of the ‘Do Good Foundation’ will be summoned this week to acknowledge charges of defrauding the public, entering false information into a computer system and conspiring to launder money.

Two contractors will also be summoned to acknowledge the charge of conspiring to launder money.

Pol. Col. Nittichot Penjamras, deputy commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division, said yesterday that police have checked the financial trail, evidence of conversations and documents concerning public donations to the charity and found evidence linking the financial trail to the four foundation committee members and two contractors.

Regarding the 36 million baht which appears in the bank account of the treasurer and committee member known as ‘Angoon’, Nittichot said that police have confirmed finding the money in Angoon’s bank account and are in the process of investigating the original source of the money and the purpose of the transfer of the money into the said account.

He added that police are looking into one conversation posted on social media concerning a 500,000 baht tax payment and the rest of the money being transferred to the bank account of Panadda Wongphudee.

Police have, to date, impounded cash and property worth an estimated 512 million baht, including several brand name bags, jewelry and decorative items seized from Panadda, her husband and the foundation.

Panadda and her husband, ‘Atip’, are currently being held on remand in separate facilities.