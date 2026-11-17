The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) warned residents in 15 central and southern provinces yesterday to brace for flash floods, forest runoffs, mudslides and waterlogging from tomorrow through Sunday.

DDPM director-general Nirat Pongsitthaworn, acting on behalf of the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command, said that the alert follows a Thai Meteorological Department advisory forecasting continuous rain and heavy to very heavy downpours in the south for the remainder of this week.

The severe weather is being driven by a moderate high-pressure system from China extending over northern Thailand and the South China Sea, which is strengthening the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern provinces and the Andaman Sea.

The 15 provinces placed on high alert are Prachuap Khiri Khan in the central region, along with the southern provinces of Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Authorities in all 15 provinces, as well as regional DDPM centres in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Songkhla and Phuket, have been instructed to monitor rainfall and water levels closely and to keep emergency response teams, vehicles and heavy machinery on 24-hour standby.

Nirat ordered officials to accelerate water drainage in flood-prone areas and zones still recovering from earlier inundation.

Local authorities have also been told to monitor natural tourist attractions, particularly waterfalls and caves, and to close them to visitors promptly if conditions pose a risk to safety, while preparing temporary shelters, food, drinking water and relief supplies for potential evacuees.