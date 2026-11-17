Two F-16 fighter jets were sent to Mae Hong Son yesterday by the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on a quick reaction alert (QRA) mission, after it detected air activities in Myanmar territory near the border opposite Thailand’s Mae Sariang district.

RTAF spokesman AVM Charoen Wattanasrimongkol said the two jets were dispatched at around 1.54pm to conduct a combat air patrol and monitor the border situation. He confirmed that no violation of Thai airspace occurred.

AVM Charoen said the deployment followed standard air surveillance and security protocols aimed at assessing border developments and maintaining combat readiness against any aerial activity that could affect national security and sovereignty.

He added that the response was proportional and fully compliant with international law, reaffirming that the RTAF remains on round-the-clock alert to safeguard Thai airspace and public safety.