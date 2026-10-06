US President Donald Trump has expressed his expectation that Thailand will sign a trade agreement with the United States soon, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told a Cabinet meeting today.

Anutin said he had received a letter from Trump expressing his expectation that the agreement would be signed with the Thai government “in the near future”, government spokesman Ekkapob Pianpises said.

The prime minister assigned Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun to continue working on the negotiations, which have now entered their final stage, Ekkapob said.

Anutin also instructed the Commerce Ministry to accelerate preparations for the signing, in the hope that it can be arranged during Trump's upcoming visit to Asia, he said.

Both countries have been negotiating a trade agreement since the Trump administration introduced its reciprocal tariff policy in April 2025.

Thailand initially faced a 36% US tariff, which was reduced to 19% following negotiations.

The two countries agreed on a framework for the trade agreement in October 2025, under which Thailand would eliminate tariffs on about 99% of US goods, while the US would maintain a 19% reciprocal tariff rate on Thai goods, with some products eligible for zero tariffs.//AFP

The talks have continued this year, with both sides working to finalise outstanding details.