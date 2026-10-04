The US aircraft carrier George HW Bush arrived off Thailand’s resort island of Phuket on Sunday with about 4,800 personnel aboard for a rest-and-recreation break after months of supporting US operations in the Middle East.

The carrier is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 10, which also includes its embarked staff, Carrier Air Wing 7 with nine aviation squadrons, USS Mason (DDG 87), and Destroyer Squadron 22 with two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, USS Ross and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75).

The Phuket visit is the first port call for the carrier strike group since it departed Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, in March for its deployment.

Over the past six months, the strike group has supported Operation Epic Fury and the US naval blockade in the US Central Command area of responsibility, with the aim of maintaining maritime security and stability in the Middle East.

“The performance and resiliency of this strike group over the last six months has been exceptional,” said Rear Adm Todd Cimicata, commander of Carrier Strike Group 10.

He said Thailand was one of America’s oldest friends and described the visit to Phuket as an opportunity for US sailors to experience Thai culture.

During the port visit, the strike group’s leadership is scheduled to meet Thai civilian and military officials to highlight the importance of bilateral relations.

US sailors are also expected to take part in sightseeing tours and community relations activities in Phuket, including a soccer match between US and Thai teams hosted by the George HW Bush Morale, Recreation and Welfare Committee.

Capt Justin Issler, commanding officer of USS George HW Bush, said the port visit would give sailors an opportunity to rest after the deployment while engaging with the local community and strengthening ties with Thai maritime partners.

The US Navy said the carrier is conducting routine operations in the US 7th Fleet area of operations and is working with allies and partners to support a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific.

Main photo: The USS George HW Bush arrives near Phuket Deep Sea Port before docking for a rest stop following a long deployment in the Middle East, in Phuket, Thailand, October 4.//Reuters