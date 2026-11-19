Thailand is attempting to reduce the time being taken to conclude negotiations on the as yet unsigned Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) deal with the United States, after the signing of a joint statement on the progress of the deal in Manila, the Philippines.

Yesterday, Thailand’s commerce minister, Suphajee Suthumpun, met with Rick Switzer, the US deputy trade representative, on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen, China, reportedly to “reaffirm the mutual understanding on tariffs” and to ensure that Thai products receive favourable tariff rates so that they can compete with other countries supplying the US market.

She claimed that the signing of the statement boosted Thai private sector confidence, particularly at a time when the global economy and trade remain volatile.

She said that confirmation of verbal mutual understanding at leader level will help businesses in assessing trading trends and planning production and investment.

During the meeting, she said that Thailand had followed up on a proposed tariff reduction, being levied by the US under the terms of Section 301 of the Trade Act on countries that fall short of the Act’s requirements regarding the eradication of forced labour anywhere in the supply chain of products being imported by the US.

Thailand wants the tariff reduced from 12.5% to 10% to be in line with other countries that have signed an ART with the US.

In addition, Suphajee said Thailand has asked the US to consider, as a special case, Thailand’s level of conformity, also under Section 301, as regards 16 economies under investigation for sustaining structural excess capacity across 21 manufacturing sectors that restricts U.S. commerce. The report on the investigation is yet to be released.

She noted that maintaining tariff rates at a level that keeps Thai products competitive is vital.

The US is Thailand’s largest single export market and was worth about 2.37 trillion baht last year and provides employment for about 1.25 million people in Thailand.

The commerce minister said that the US and Thailand will proceed with legal review and refinement of relevant documents of the ART ahead of formal signing and parliamentary approval.

Thailand currently enjoys a US$51.361 billion trade surplus with the US. The main export items are computer parts, rubber products, jewelry and decorative items, automobiles and air-conditioners. The main imports from the US were crude oil, machinery, aircraft and accessories, chemicals and electric machinery.