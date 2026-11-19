A rare mainland serow, one of Thailand’s protected reserved wildlife species, has been photographed standing atop a steep cliff on Khao Chang Phueak in Kanchanaburi’s Thong Pha Phum National Park, underscoring the health of the local forest ecosystem.

Rachan Buatri, director of the Office of Conservation Area Administration 3 (Ban Pong), released the images on Thursday after he and a team of officials spotted the animal at close range during an overnight field inspection on Khao Chang Phueak earlier that morning.

Rachan said the sighting was an encouraging sign, noting that serows are solitary and highly cautious animals. Capturing photographs of the creature foraging and standing on the exposed cliff face indicates that the forest remains safe, undisturbed and ecologically intact, largely due to continuous smart patrolling by park rangers to curb poaching and forest encroachment.

Known locally as yueang and nicknamed the “king of steep cliffs”, the mainland serow is a goat-antelope prized for its agility on sheer limestone crags. It is distinguished by its black or dark grey coat, a white mane running from the nape of its neck to mid-back, white patches on its cheeks and chin, and a pair of slightly backward-curving horns found on both males and females.

Serows typically inhabit limestone mountains, steep cliffs and hill evergreen forests, foraging at dawn and dusk on young leaves, shoots, grass and bamboo shoots, while also visiting mineral licks.

The species is classified as vulnerable and enjoys the highest level of protection under Thailand’s Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act BE 2562 (2019), alongside a strict international trade ban under CITES.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said Thong Pha Phum National Park and regional conservation officials will continue intensive smart patrols while working with surrounding communities to safeguard biodiversity across the Western Forest Complex.