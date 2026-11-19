Thailand and Peru signed a Free Trade Agreement in Shenzhen, China today, in an important step forward for Thai exporters in gaining access to Latin America.

After negotiations had been stalled for ten years, the two countries signed the agreement on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen. The signing was witnessed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Peruvian President Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi. The actual document was signed by Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun and Rogers Martin Valencia Espinoza, Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru.

During the first nine months of this year, bilateral trade amounted to US$555.24 million, up 33.66 percent year-on-year.

Major Thai products exported to Peru include automobiles and spare parts, canned and processed seafood, machinery and mechanical equipment, rubber products, washing and dry-cleaning machines and parts.

Major imports from Peru include fresh and processed aquatic products, natural gas, vegetables and fruits, metal products, plants and plant-based products.

The Commerce Ministry will submit the pact to Parliament for approval, with Thai exporters expected to begin benefitting from the full FTA in 2027.

Peru is Thailand’s fourth-largest trading partner in South America after Brazil, Argentina and Chile and 60th globally.